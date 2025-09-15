Jennifer Coolidge 'odd' 2025 Emmys monologue sparks backlash online

The White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge has been facing backlash online after delivering a 3-minute-long speech at 2025 Emmys.

Coolidge is best known for her witty charm and faced surprising criticism during the Emmy Awards 2025 appearance.

The online backlash erupted when Coolidge came on stage to present the award for lead actress in a Comedy Series, and instead of just announcing the award recipient in a short introduction, she delivered a three-minute monologue.

Netizens have been calling it a "bizarre monologue" that was mostly centered around offbeat jokes, from her struggles with Ozempic to being kicked out of a group chat.

However, the joke fell flat for some. Netizens took to social media to take a jab, calling it “awful” and “just boring,” with many noting that this time it fell flat as compared to her signature wit.

The 64-year-old actress cracked jokes ranging from touching on Ozempic and group chats to aging.

While on stage, Jennifer Coolidge said, "I can tell you from experiencing winning this,” before she announced Hacks’ Jean Smart as the award recipient.

She went on to say, "It's not all it's cracked up to be. It’s really not. I had gotten really close with my fellow nominees, especially after I won, but I’m pretty sure they removed me from the group chat.”

“We were all supposed to go on a trip to Ibiza, and I found out that I wasn’t included. And the only reason I knew that was because Elizabeth Debicki and I have the same Ozempic dealer, and you know, at least hers is working,” she mentioned.

The moment the clip of Jennifer Coolidge surfaced online, she came under fire from netizens at the Emmys 2025, with some describing her monologue as cringe and her jokes as “borning.”

One user on X wrote, “Bored of Jennifer Coolidge’s schtick every award show.”

Another wrote, "her again? so boring."



Jennifer Coolidge is a two-time Emmy awards, for her portrayal as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus.