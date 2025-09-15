Stephen Graham’s ‘Adolescence’ sweeps Emmys with record wins

Netflix hit series Adolescence dominated the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, winning top honours including Outstanding Limited Series, and individual acting prizes for its rout cast.

The series co created by Stephen Graham and pen Jack Thore, stood out its unique one taking filming style and griping plot.

Owen Cooper:

The drama series 14 years old lead Owen Cooper, made Emmys history by getting one of the youthful winners in the supporting actor order. He portrayed Jamie Miller, a schoolboy indicted of stabbing a female classmate. Cooper was joined backstage by his parents after accepting the award.

Casting director Shaheen Baig recalled his audition, “He just had commodity, his performance felt veritably natural.”

Owen Cooper with his award

Graham’s vision and role:

Stephen Graham, who played Jamie’s father in the series, said the story was inspired by real life cases of teen violence. “I read about a boy who picked a girl, and it made me feel cold”, Graham told Radio X before this time.

He emphasized the significance of choosing the rightful actor, crediting Cooper’s performance for anchoring the drama series emotional weight.

Reviews and audience impact:

Adolescence poster

Released on March 13, 2025, Adolescence became Netflix’s second most watched English language series, after Wednesday. Its definition of how smartphones and social media affect teenagers sparked debated among parents, school, and indeed government leaders.

United Kingdom (U.K.) Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised the drama’s applicability, calling it “really hard to watch” but essential for schools.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Emmy Wins:

Cast of Adolescence at 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

Alongside Outstanding Limited Series, the show’s triumphs included:

Owen Cooper: Outstanding Supporting Actor

Stephen Graham: Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Erin Doherty: Outstanding Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham: Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Philip Barantini: Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

The name third episode, when Jamie speak with a child psychologist, was singled out by critics as one of the time’s most important television moments.

A new beginning:

After his Emmy win, Cooper said, “I’d do this happily for the rest of my life, Adolescence was the perfect launch.”

The show’s audition is anticipated to continue at the forthcoming Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Baftas.