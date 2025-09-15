Prince Harry reveals Meghan Markle’s secret role in explosive memoir Spare

Prince Harry, who appears to be stepping into the right direction about his reconciliation with the royal family, shared key detail about his bombshell memoir, involving his wife Meghan Markle.

Released in 2021, just one year after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family, Spare seemingly became the reason of the bitter estrangement of Harry with his family, especially his brother Prince William.

The King was furious about the kind of words he used to describe Camilla, meanwhile, William received the worst treatment in the book. Kate Middleton, who once shared a close bond with her brother-in-law, was very upset by Harry’s move.

Previously, many experts claimed that it was actually Meghan who had egged Harry on into writing a tell-all book. While there had been no confirmation on that front, Harry seemed to have suggested a secret role the As Ever founder may have had in Spare.

He said in his latest interview that his wife had said to “just stick to the truth” when he was working on the book. Harry said that it is the thing he “always fall[s] back on. Always”.

“I know that [speaking out] annoys some people and it goes against the narrative,” Harry told The Guardian. “The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected.”

He maintained that his “conscience is clear” even if people believe that he “aired my dirty laundry in public”. He said that it was a “difficult message”.

The outlet noted that Harry was annoyed to be called stubborn. He asserts that it’s “not stubbornness, it is having principles”. Harry added, “It is not about revenge, it is about accountability.”

King Charles’s younger son also emphasised that he does not want to prolong any legal battles neither any divisions with his family.