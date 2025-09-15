Reba McEntire reveals happy news after stepson Brandon Blackstock’s death

Reba McEntire announced that she has taken her relationship to new level after mourning stepson Brandon Blackstock’s death

The Voice judge and her longtime beau Rex Linn are finally engaged after five years of dating.

She confirmed the joyful news on the 2025 Emmys red carpet on Sunday, September 14.

The Young Sheldon alum played coy when a reporter from E! News referred to Linn as her "fiancé," during an interview on the red carpet.

We’re having a blast on Happy’s Place and so glad to be here tonight," she responded.

Moreover, a source told People that "it happened a few months ago and they are very happy," of the lovebirds' engagement.

McEntire, 70, and Linn, 68, first crossed paths in the 1990s but didn’t begin dating until 2020, when they reconnected after the death of her mother and bonded during quarantine.

The country superstay recalled how their relationship began on Today in October 2021.

"In 2020, when Mama got sick, he called me. We'd gotten to see each other before because we're both on Young Sheldon. So starting in March of 2020, we just kept talking and visiting and finally got together, see each other in June," she shared. "And we've been pretty much inseparable ever since."

Notably, the confirmation of McEntire’s engagement news came weeks after she honoured her stepson Brandon, the son of her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock, following his passing.

Brandon, a talent manager and ex husband of Kelly Clarkson, died on August 7, at the age of 48 after a three-year battle with cancer.

Describing his death as a "tremendous loss" The Queen of Country singing posted a heartfelt tribute for Brandon.

"There is no one else like him, and I'm thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you till we meet again," she wrote in an Instagram post.