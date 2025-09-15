Meghan Markle shares update as Prince Harry returns to Montecito

Prince Harry, who has an eventful tour to the UK and Ukraine, have finally returned home to his family, just in time for a special calendar event.

The Duke of Sussex, who marks his birthday on September 15, has turned 41 on Monday, and his wife Meghan Markle is excited to celebrate.

Meghan, who is also the founder of the lifestyle brand As Ever, shared a special update on her company’s page hinting that Harry has indeed returned.

“When your beau is back in town…,” Meghan wrote over an Instagram Story, seemingly sharing a toast with her Napa Valley Rosé wine.

Apart from Harry’s big day, there is plenty to celebrate for the Sussexes. The Duke of Sussex had finally reunited with his father, King Charles, for the first time in 19 months.

The last time he had visited his father was in 2024, after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer. The father and son had met only for a 30-minute meeting at Clarence House. However, things went awry as Harry’s security appeal against the UK Home Office drove a wedge between them amid their ongoing rift.

Now, things seem to be going in positive direction as the Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes spokesperson revealed that the pair had “tea” together, which lasted around 55-minutes.

Prince Harry had then flown into Ukraine, a previously undisclosed trip, for a series of engagements. The royal has now returned to his wife and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, just in time to celebrate.