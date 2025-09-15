Lizzo shines in bodycon dress at Netflix live event in Las Vegas

Lizzo turns heads with latest appearance in LA event

Lizzo turned heads over the weekend as she stepped out in Las Vegas for the highly anticipated Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford Netflix Live Event.

The 37-year-old Truth Hurts hitmaker stunned in a pastel, body-hugging gown covered in sparkling crystal embellishments.

She completed the look with a chunky silver necklace, a fur boa draped over her arms, and a playful pair of glittering glasses as she posed for photos alongside close friend SZA.

Her wavy red locks and soft glam makeup tied the glamorous outfit together perfectly.

The star’s dazzling appearance comes as she continues to share her health journey with fans.

Just earlier, Lizzo was spotted on the front row at Christian Siriano’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show in New York City, where she wore a sheer corset bodysuit paired with a black chiffon wrap skirt and strappy heels.

Surrounded by stars including Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, and Gayle King, she confidently showcased her recent weight loss with another bold fashion statement.

In a recent interview with Women’s Health, Lizzo opened up about her evolving relationship with her body, explaining that fitness has become an important part of her routine for both her mental and physical well-being.

“I like how I look now,” she said. “I still think I'm big. I'm still wearing plus-size clothing. I have the same rolls. I got the same belly, the same thighs — I think I'm just a smaller version.”

She went on to share her perspective on body positivity, clarifying that it’s not about staying the same.

“Body positivity has nothing to do with staying the same. Body positivity is the radical act of daring to exist loudly and proudly in a society that told you you shouldn’t exist,” she explained.

With her confidence, honesty, and show-stopping style, Lizzo continues to inspire fans while embracing every stage of her journey.