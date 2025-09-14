Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden step out in style for ‘rare’ date night

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden enjoy date night in New Jersey

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden recently sparked online buzz with their rare appearance at Michael Robin’s REFORM Alliance Casino Night.

The couple, who were last seen together in August 2024, took the internet by storm with their date night in New Jersey.

On Saturday, September 13, the Charlie’s Angels actress and her 46-year-old husband opted for coordinating outfits, both wearing black tops layered with a tailored black jackets.

Diaz, 53, accessorised her look with a gold necklace and a matching purse.

Benji, 46, on the other hand, completed his ensemble with a hat from his own brand.

In a viral image, The Other Woman star is seen placing her arm around Benji.

The duo also snapped selfies with their longtime friend Jamie Foxx.

This outing comes on the heels of The Anthem singer reflecting on his marriage.

During an exclusive appearance on the SiriusXM podcast, Literally! With Rob Lowe, he shared, “When you think about the powerful women that are just these forces of nature – I think all of our wives are interesting, in the fact that they also don’t want to be with a pushover guy. They still need a strong counterpart, but you have to also not have the ego.”

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in January 2015 and share two children – daughter Raddix Madden and son – Cardinal Madden.