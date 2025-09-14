Charli XCX, George Daniel host second wedding after intimate ceremony

Charli XCX and her husband George Daniel are tying the knot again but this time they will be surrounded by more people.

Just months after their intimate wedding in London this July, the Brat hitmaker and The 1975 drummer exchanged vows once more in a lavish ceremony at Tonnara di Scopello, a stunning seaside venue in the picturesque village of Scopello, Sicily.

The couple’s star-studded second celebration reportedly included guests like Troye Sivan and Denise Welch, who is an actress and mother of George’s bandmate, Matty Healy, who is also known as one of Taylor Swift’s exes.

Charli and George made their grand entrance to the sounds of Enrique Iglesias’ 2001 romantic anthem Hero.

Photos from the event captured the 360 songstress in a white lace mini dress, styled with her signature long, dark tresses parted down the middle. She coompleted her look with a pair of sunglasses.

The ceremony took place on Friday, September 12, with George, 35, wearing an all-black ensemble as he joined friends for pre-wedding drinks ahead of the big moment.

For the unversed, back in July, the couple had quietly wed in a low-key ceremony at Hackney Town Hall in London, attended by just around 20 guests.

A video shared by fans on X (formerly Twitter) showed the Official singer glowing in an off-the-shoulder ivory gown, complete with a white veil and bouquet, while her new hudband kept it classic in a suit without a tie.

For the unversed, Charli, 33, and George first sparked romance rumours in March 2022, after they were spotted holding hands in New York City just before her debut performance on Saturday Night Live.