Prince Harry banks on King Charles’s blessing to reclaim his place

Prince Harry is said to be pinning his hopes on a royal olive branch from King Charles one delivered not just behind closed doors, but in front of the nation.



According to Gb News, the Duke of Sussex would like his father to make a public appeal urging Britons to welcome him back into public life, marking a dramatic step forward in the fractured royal relationship.

The request comes after Harry’s whirlwind four day visit to the UK last week, where he shared a long awaited reunion with the King at Clarence House.

Though brief, the moment appeared to thaw some of the frost between them. When pressed by reporters afterwards, he offered a simple but telling verdict his father was “great.”

“Harry would one day like his father to encourage the nation to accept him back again,” a source told the Daily Mail.

The idea, they explained, echoes the late Queen’s move when she publicly asked the public to embrace Camilla as future Queen Consort.

The Duke is reportedly well aware of his complicated reputation at home and believes King Charles’s backing could go a long way in repairing his relationship with the British public.

For Harry, a royal nod of approval could be the difference between lingering estrangement and a meaningful return to the fold.

According to insiders, the Duke of Sussex keeps a close eye on his own polling numbers and he doesn’t like what he sees.

“Harry reads his own polls, he knows he’s one of the least popular Royals and wants that to change. He wants to get back to being one of the most popular,” a source revealed.

Data from YouGov’s August royal favourability tracker paints a stark picture, just 28 percent of Britons currently hold a positive view of Harry, while a striking 62 percent see him negatively.