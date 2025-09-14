Lana Condor reveals surprising Taylor Swift link in her love story

Lana Condor shares how her love story reminds her of a Taylor Swift song

Lana Condor was enchanted to meet now-husband Anthony De La Torre and she opened up about meeting him for the first time,

The 28-year-old actress recalled that she met the singer, 31, at an Emmys party ten years ago.

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star attended an Emmys party on Thursday, September 11, where she told People Magazine, “I locked eyes on him, and I didn't let him go. It was like a Taylor Swift song. I beckoned him with my eyes. He didn't stand a chance. He didn't stand a chance against me.”

Condor continued, “I was with colleagues. He was with friends. I think he was with his team. And then we just made eye contact. And that was about it. He walked up to me, and he said, ‘Hey, I'd like to make a friend.’ And I was like, in my brain, I was like, ‘Great, I'd like to meet a husband. It's nice to meet you.’”

The couple stayed in a relationship for seven years before De La Torre popped the question in 2022.

Announcing her engagement on Instagram, Condor wrote, "Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world."