Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's gilded escape under scrutiny

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ditched the UK for a non-working and much simpler life in the Golden State of California.
The Duke, 40, and Duchess of Sussex, 44, relocated to their spacious Californian mansion with their two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, in 2020.
Since stepping away from royal life, fans have had limited insight into their home life, aside from a few glimpses in their Netflix docuseries and Meghan's lifestyle ventures.
Now, one of their neighbours, who is also a local correspondent, has weighed in on the couple's lifestyle in Montecito, California, according to the Express.
Richard Mineards, who lives near the couple, previously told The Telegraph that Harry is often spotted cycling, or going out for meals.
Meanwhile, his wife Meghan is frequently seen enjoying meals with friends or browsing local markets.
He told the publication: 'The community is waiting for them. They live rather splendidly, it couldn't be a nicer place.
We have got a lot of very rich and very famous people here, and none of them have a security retinue like the Sussexes.'
Speaking about Meghan's personality, he continued: 'She cultivates a very controlled image. She pays attention to every appearance, every word, every gesture. And here in Montecito, we appreciate simple people, even famous ones.'
