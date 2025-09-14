Prince Harry makes big sacrifice for Kate Middleton day before birthday

Prince Harry will be marking his 41st birthday on Monday just days after reuniting with his cancer-stricken father King Charles, sparking hopes of reconciliation.

The Duke of Sussex, who once shared a close bond with his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, is expected to celebrate his birthday with his family back in Montecito – including wife Meghan Markle and two children Prince Archie, 6 and Princess Lilibet, 4.

However, there was one celebration which Harry had sacrificed for the sake of the Princess of Wales given her health condition.

Before his 30th birthday – when Harry was still a working member of the royal family and before he met Meghan Markle – Kate and Prince William had planned a birthday party for the Duke of Sussex, inviting all their cousins.

Since it was a milestone birthday, it was supposed to be a special time but Harry did not hesitate to cancel all of it last minute when he discovered Kate, who was pregnant with Princess Charlotte, was not well. Kensington Palace officials confirmed that Kate had been suffering morning sickness.

“Harry was in no doubt that the party should be postponed, even though 30 is an important milestone,” a source told The Mirror at the time. “Kate had been very involved in organising Harry’s party, and once she fell ill he felt it wrong to let the event go ahead.”

However, this would now serve as a bittersweet reminder of the special relation these two once shared.

Prince William is firm on his stance regarding his brother as the siblings remain estranged. Meanwhile, it is unclear if Kate is strictly on the same page with William, as sources previously revealed that the Princess still holds a soft corner for his brother-in-law.