Zayn Malik to release new song after reunion with Louis Tomlinson

Zayn Malik has finally revealed what he’s been brewing up after leaving fans curious last week when he was spotted hanging out with former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson.

In a livestream over the weekend, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker announced a new song Break Free, slated to be released on September 19.

While the upcoming track isn’t part of a new album this time around, the MTV VMA winner says his latest release is just as personal.

The I Don’t Wanna Live Forever chart topper has teamed up with 2K and Gearbox Software on the release of this latest single which he has recorded for Borderlands 4, the latest entry in the iconic first-person video game franchise.

Although the game was released on September 12 on PlayStation and Xbox, fans will have to wait another week before hearing Zayn’s song, about which the singer hasn't revealed much.

This exciting news came hot on the heels of the 32-year-old British singer-songwriter’s reunion with Louis, 33.

Since their photos together went viral on social media, Zouis supporters have been hoping for a collaboration. However, it's still unclear whether the Back To You singer is involved in Zayn's new track Break Free or if the two are cooking up a different mysterious project altogether.

For the unversed, the Pillowtalk singer last dropped an album in 2024 titled Room Under the Stairs, which was well-received and was recorded at his home studio in rural Pennsylvania, featuring a more cozy, stripped-down sound.