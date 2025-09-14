Meghan ‘invite’ to Palace in discussion after Harry reunites with King

Prince Harry publicly declared his concerns about bringing his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children back to the UK, just months before his reunion with King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex finally met his cancer-stricken for the first time in 19 months last week for “tea” at Clarence House, and appeared in high spirits following the 55-minute catch-up. Now, it appears that there might have been discussions which spelled good news for him.

Harry, who is an alumnus at one of the elitist British boarding school Eton, is weighing his options to have Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, attend schools in his homeland, according to a close pal of the Duke.

While there has been no official statement released on the matter, it is possible that Harry may have discussed the topic with his father. This which would also mean talking about making possible arrangements for his wife, Meghan Markle, despite grievances of the royals.

“I’m sure it’s something that Charles would love, and Harry wants them to know and understand their heritage,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror about the children studying in the UK.

However, Bond did point out that Harry still doesn’t have full protection and he still feels the UK is “unsafe” for his family. She the spoke about how Meghan would feel about this and how the royals would take it.

“An invitation to stay at a royal residence would solve it,” Bond suggested. “But would that work? And would Meghan be welcome? Would she want to come? I rather doubt it. She’s happy doing her ‘thing’ in the States.”

She also pointed out, “Harry’s relationship with Charles has been scarred, deeply scarred, by all of this. But now they have stated talking again, it makes you think: was it all really necessary?”

Following the father-son meeting, Harry was asked by a fan how his father was doing, in response, Harry said, “He’s great”. The reaction seemed to be positive which would mean a step in the right direction for the monarch and the son.