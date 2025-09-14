Kate Middleton gives health update ahead of outing with Melania Trump

Princess Kate shared her health update ahead of performing a key task which was assigned by King Charles.

The Princess of Wales made back-to-back public appearances in recent times. First, she stepped out to support England at the Women's Rugby World Cup.

Then, she made a last-minute decision to join Prince William at a Women's Institute meeting in Berkshire in a bid to honour late Queen Elizabeth.

Afterwards, Catherine made two solo visits in Kent, celebrating the British textiles industry.

Speaking of the future Queen's public sightings, royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror, "I'm quite surprised by the number of engagements she is carrying out. It does suggest that she is feeling stronger and more confident about her recovery."

"I think she is still keen to reserve the right to take things slowly when she feels the need and to prioritise her health and her children. But that’s OK. She is hugely popular and we all want her to take the time she needs before cramming her diary with royal duties," she added.

It is important to mention that the high-profile Donald Trump and Melania Trump state visit to the UK is set to begin on September 16.

Notably, the Waleses are expected to play a crucial role during the political figure tour.

Catherine will also make a joint public appearance with Melania Trump in Frogmore Gardens to show the Scouts’ Squirrels programme.