Dua Lipa sends Pakistani fans spiralling with surprise shoutout

Dua Lipa fans have been spiraling into full-blown chaos after she appeared to show support for Pakistan.

While the newly 30-year-old pop star may not have actually picked a side in the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup match, the internet sure thinks she did.

Fans went into a frenzy after a photo began circulating on X (formerly Twitter), showing the Levitating hitmaker wearing a Pakistan Cricket Team jersey.

The question trending across desi fandoms read, “Did Dua Lipa really post a selfie in PCT merch?” However, much to their disappointment: no, she didn’t.

In the age of AI-generated content and viral deepfakes, the doctored image had many fooled.

The original photo, which is a simple mirror selfie of Dua in a plain white tee, was posted on August 29, just a day before she celebrated her milestone birthday and kicked off the North American leg of her Radical Optimism tour on September 1.

Her admirers around the world began slapping their favourite team logos and brand names onto Dua’s t-shirt.

From football clubs like PSG, Bayern Munich, and Valencia to IPL teams like Punjab Kings and now, Pakistan Cricket Team (PCT), fans have turned Lipa into an unofficial ambassador for their favourites.

While many were in on the joke, not everyone took it lightly, believing the image was real.

Those less familiar with AI and Photoshop tricks were quick to fall for the image, with some fans proudly bragging about her “support,” while others were left disappointed as fandoms clashed amid the ongoing Asia Cup fever.