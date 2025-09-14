Kate Middleton receives support from US as King assigns crucial mission

King Charles granted an important role to his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as relationship with son Prince William gets strained.

The royal family is expected to host US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania in for a crucial state visit that begins on Tuesday. The couple will be staying at Windsor Castle and the Prince and Princess of Wales will receive them on Wednesday and formally introduce them to the King and Queen.

Apart from the welcome of the Trump and Melania, Princess Kate has received special orders from the monarch – key to building a relationship between the UK and the US.

Following the State banquet on Wednesday evening, Princess Kate will join Melania in Frogmore Gardens at the castle grounds the next morning. The First Lady will be shown the Scouts’ Squirrels programme.

“The President and First Lady are thrilled that the Princess of Wales will play such a prominent role in their visit,” a source close to the Trumps told The Mail. “The inclusion of Princess Kate in so many events during the state visit is an honour.”

The insider noted that the Trumps “very much hoped” Kate she would be part of their visit “but nothing was confirmed until this week because of the princess’s health situation”.

The update comes amid simmering friction between Prince William and his father King Charles, who recently met with Prince Harry despite his protests. While the King holds a soft corner for his younger son, William is not on speaking terms with Harry at all.

Meanwhile, Kate, who underwent cancer treatment last year, is known to play a role of a mediator. Hence, despite the tensions, the future Queen is performing her duties that reflect her role aptly.