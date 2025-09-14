Owen Cooper fights to make Emmy history as youngest male winner

Owen Cooper, rising Hollywood star who has won millions of hearts with his performance at such young age, was on the brink of making television history as he prepared for the Emmy Awards.

The 15 year old actor from Warrington was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Netflix’s hit drama Adolescence.

A win would make him the youngest male Emmy winner in the award show’s 76 year history.

Adolescence, which told the story of a teenager accused of murder, became one of the most acclaimed shows of the year.

Netflix hit secured 13 nominations and already proven its success at the National TV Awards, where it picked up Best New Drama.

However, Cooper also won Best Drama Performance for his portrayal of Jamie Miller, a troubled teen at the heart of the story.

The little star filmed the series at just 14 and quickly caught the attention of critics for his powerful performance.

Ahead of the Emmys, the actor attended parties in Hollywood with his parents, Noreen and Andy, who both work outside the entertainment industry.

Speaking about the moment, he said he would never forget it and admitted that the show changed his life in ways he never imagined.

Other British stars also lined up for Emmy recognition, including Stephen Graham, who played Cooper’s on-screen father, as well as Gary Oldman, Bella Ramsey and Colin Farrell.

But all eyes were on the teenager, whose nomination was hailed as a major breakthrough.

Moreover, industry experts called Owen's category placement a smart move that could give him the edge in one of the most competitive races of the night.