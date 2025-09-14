Dua Lipa stuns in head-to-toe red ensemble

Dua Lipa turns heads after recent outing with close friends

Dua Lipa recently turned heads as a showstopper in an all-red outfit during a fun night in Boston.

The 30-year-old singer, known for her chart-topping debut album Future Nostalgia, took the internet by storm with a recent post.

On Saturday, September 13, the Levitating hitmaker shared a carousel of images from her Boston trip, accompanied by an enthusiastic caption.

The photo dump featured flexible poses from a morning yoga class and snapshots from a dinner with close friends.

Later that evening, the Dance The Night singer stole attention in a striking red co-ord set.

She captioned her post, “A day off in Boston. A new yogi pose unlocked lobster roll so good I went twice this week @neptuneoyster & ended the night with perfect tini’s at @redfoxnorthend after seeing my playground bestfriend @miavtomlinson be the best in the new Conjuring!!!!!! so proud!!!”

This update comes as reports emerged that Dua and fiancé, Callum Turner, are searching for a £9 million home in the sun as they prioritise peace and privacy.

According to The Sun, “The house has to be able to comfortably fit Dua and Callum, as well as their family and friends, they also want peace and tranquillity, that has been made very clear. Dua and Callum have a healthy budget too, they’ve been sent details on properties priced between £3million and £9million and are weighing them up. They’ve been shown massive mansions overlooking the sea, as well as a huge retreat in the hills of Marbella.”

For the unversed, the couple began dating in January 2024 and confirmed their engagement in June 2025.