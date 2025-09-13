Miley Cyrus makes shocking confession about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Miley Cyrus appeared to be in a positive phase of her life as both her personal and professional worlds moved forward.

The singer’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, introduced his new romance with Hollywood actress Elizabeth Hurley and the couple made a striking appearance together at the National Television Awards.

Five months after confirming their relationship, the pair looked comfortable on the red carpet before Hurley took the stage to present an award.

Billy's relationship followed his divorce from Tish Cyrus in 2022 after almost three decades of marriage.

Tish later married Prison Break star Dominic Purcell. However, Miley expressed her support for both parents, noting that their happiness was what mattered most.

She remarked, “When you are younger, I think you just view your parents as Mom and Dad rather than individuals with feelings, with faults, with their own story. The most important thing for both my parents is that they are happy, and it’s clear to see they both are.”

Miley also spoke about her close friend Taylor Swift, who recently got engaged to American football star Travis Kelce.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker shared, “I have sent my congratulations. Anybody who has been around them can see how in love they are – and they make the absolute cutest couple.”

The music icon herself was enjoying stability after a tough period that included struggles with addiction, depression and her ugly divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth in 2020.

Now in a happy relationship with musician Maxx Morando, she is focused on music and new creative projects, as her ninth album Something Beautiful was released in May, followed by a visual version.

Calling it “a dream come true,” Miley said the project inspired her to explore even more with her next record.