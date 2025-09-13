Heidi Klum marks special occasion with unseen photos

Hiedi Klum is a proud mom, celebrating her son Henry’s 20th birthday with a series of unseen family photos.

On Friday, September 12, the America’s Got Talent judge made her son’s birthday more special with a couple of Instagram posts dedicated to him.

At first she shared an adorable video of the birthday boy from his childhood days dancing with a little girl.

"Happy 20 th BIRTHDAY HENRY," the German-American model captioned the post. The text was followed by lots of red heart emojis and continued, "I love you soooooo much."

Following the short video, the doting mother shared a carousel of photos of her elder son through the years. The collection included sweet moments of the mother-son duo cuddling in bed and Henry sitting on her lap at a dinner party.

One cute photo shows baby Henry smiling as his mother holds him up against the mirror.

The TV personality also included more recent snapshots of her son playing a video game, showing him laughing at the camera while in another he stared at the lens with a serious expression.

"We love you all so very much [red heart emoji] HENRY [red heart emoji]," the Project Runway host and judge wrote in the caption.

In addition to Henry, Klum shares daughters Lou, 15, and Leni, 21, as well as son Johan, 18, with ex-husband Seal.