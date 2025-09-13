Heidi Klum marks special occasion with unseen photos

Hiedi Klum is a proud mom, celebrating her son Henry’s 20th birthday with a series of unseen family photos.
On Friday, September 12, the America’s Got Talent judge made her son’s birthday more special with a couple of Instagram posts dedicated to him.
At first she shared an adorable video of the birthday boy from his childhood days dancing with a little girl.
"Happy 20 th BIRTHDAY HENRY," the German-American model captioned the post. The text was followed by lots of red heart emojis and continued, "I love you soooooo much."
Following the short video, the doting mother shared a carousel of photos of her elder son through the years. The collection included sweet moments of the mother-son duo cuddling in bed and Henry sitting on her lap at a dinner party.
One cute photo shows baby Henry smiling as his mother holds him up against the mirror.
The TV personality also included more recent snapshots of her son playing a video game, showing him laughing at the camera while in another he stared at the lens with a serious expression.
"We love you all so very much [red heart emoji] HENRY [red heart emoji]," the Project Runway host and judge wrote in the caption.
In addition to Henry, Klum shares daughters Lou, 15, and Leni, 21, as well as son Johan, 18, with ex-husband Seal.
White Stripes star White honoured the legend with a heartfelt tribute
Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly ready to step into new roles after exciting update
The 21-year-old conservationist is the son of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin
'The Pretty Things' drummer receives heartfelt tribute after tragic passing
‘SWAG II’ is Justin Bieber’s musical apology to mother of his only child and wife Hailey Bieber?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce proposal had been ‘long time’ in the making