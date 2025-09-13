King Charles 'first call' to Montecito family in three years

King Charles plans big for Prince Harry and his family family

King Charles seems desperate to make amends with Prince Harry and his family as the clock ticks away.

In a desperate bid to heal the rift, the 76-year-old monarch could make contact to Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The monarch reportedly plans a Zoom call with the Montecito family after Harry's positive step towards reconciliation with his royal relatives.

A royal insider has claimed that the King, who has not seen them in person for the past three years, now wants to rebuild his lost connection with his beloved family.

“The King desperately wants to be a grandfather. He knows time is precious, and this is his chance to reconnect.” Rob Shuter claimed on his substack.

Harry's father, who's battling cancer, last saw Archie and Lilibet during the Platinum Jubilee in 2022, and has only met Lilibet once.

“He lights up when he talks about them,” claims the source.

They continued: “He wants them to know their grandfather before it’s too late.”

The commentator went on to reveal that The Zoom is being set up with Harry directly, but Meghan’s participation is uncertain.

“Whether she joins is up to her,” Rob wrote citing an aide.

He continued: “This is less about politics and more about family.”

Some other royal experts and aides, close to the Palace, also believe that King Charles and the Sussex are set for their first virtual reunion in three years.

The move could encourage Harry to take a decisive step regarding his and family's future in the UK.