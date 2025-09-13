Prince Harry receives special honour after Duke wins hearts in UK

Prince Harry's meaningful efforts and support for wounded war heroes have been lauded by a political figure.

For the unversed, after wrapping up his successful trip to the UK, the Duke of Sussex travelled to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, alongside his Invictus Games Foundation team.

Yulia Svyrydenko, the Prime Minister of the war-hit country, honoured the member of the British royal family for his "work on the rehabilitation and recovery of veterans."

On Telegram, the PM wrote, "I had a small meeting with Prince Harry during his trip to Kyiv... We talked about the work on the rehabilitation and recovery of veterans."

"I thanked the Prince for his support for our Ukrainian military personnel after service at various venues, including at the Invictus Games."

It is important to note that Harry confessed while talking to the Guardian that he needed to take permission from his wife, Meghan Markle and the UK government before accepting the invitation to visit Ukraine amid continuous threats.

Furthermore, Harry's surprise trip to Ukraine came after he performed meaningful royal engagements in his homeland, the UK, and made a generous donation, winning the hearts of Britons.