Prince Harry says royal family excluding him is 'their loss'

Prince Harry enjoys his UK homecoming

Prince Harry made a striking impression on the Royal Family during his recent UK trip.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond noted that the Duke of Sussex demonstrated “what a great loss he is” to palace insiders.

The four day visit reunited Harry with King Charles for the first time in over a year and a half and was packed with meaningful engagements.

The Duke spent his days visiting organisations close to his heart, greeting crowds, and making generous donations to a range of charitable causes.

“He is so damned good at the job and this week he really seemed to be enjoying himself. He’s a natural with the crowds funny, informal, and charming,” Bond noted.

“This week has shown what a great loss he is.” While she suggested the Palace would have taken notice of Harry’s successful engagements, she cautioned that officials are still wary of a “half in, half out” arrangement.

“As the Palace is concerned, it seems the basic conundrum remains how can a working member of the royal family, even a part-timer, also operate in the commercial world?” she said.

Yet Bond believes The Duke may have already found a solution. Short, focused trips conducted on his own terms, with his own security, appear to offer a workable balance between royal duties and personal ventures.

The Duke continues to surprise observers with his strategic approach to royal life, the veteran commentator told The Mirror.

“Harry never ceases to surprise us these days! Everyone assumed he was flying straight back to California and now there he is in Ukraine,” she said.

Bond praised the Duke of Sussex for carving out a “halfway house” that the Palace had previously resisted, noting that he is managing it entirely on his own terms.

“You have to hand it to him, he is finding the halfway house the Palace refused to allow him and he’s doing it on his own terms,” she added.

The commentator suggested that Harry’s new approach allows him to rebuild his relationship with the Royal Family, support his charitable causes, and maintain his life in California with Meghan and their children.