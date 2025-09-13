Ciel Dubai Marina set to open as World's tallest hotel: Know every detail

Dubai, the pearl in the desert, has always been a city that turns heads with its record-breaking spectacle architecture.

Now, Dubai has got an opening date for its "Ciel Dubai Marina", the world’s tallest hotel, which is all set to open its doors for its visitors in November 2025.

The "Ciel Dubai Marina" height is 377 meters, making it the tallest hotel in the world, along with the world’s highest infinity pool.

An award-winning firm, Norr, has designed Ciel Dubai Marina, with 82 floors that reached the height of 377 meters, making it Ciel Dubai, the tallest hotel in the world.

The tallest tower in the world will have 1,004 rooms and suites, all designed with windows from floor to ceiling that offer panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Palm Jumeirah.

Ciel Dubai Marina: Every detail you need to know

Ciel Dubai, a sketch collection, will dethrone the Gevora Hotel as the world’s tallest hotel.

The hotel is designed to offer direct access to the Marina boardwalk with its water taxis, with access to visit Dubai Marina Mall, alongside the city’s tram and metro services.

Dining at highest point

The unique feature is Tattu Dubai, a three-story modern-day Asian dining concept.

The Tattu Dubai will have the Tattu Restaurant and the Tattu Sky Pool on level 76; that means you can enjoy a pool experience at the world’s highest infinity pool.

And it's not ending here; the Tattu Sky Lounge on level 81 will provide spectacular 360-degree visuals of Dubai’s skyline.

The official launch is set for November 2025, with bookings opening online from November 15, and it is expected the tallest hotel in the world will attract travelers from across the world.