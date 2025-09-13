Sarah Ferguson reflects on how America saved her

Duchess of York thanks U.S. for post divorce fresh start

Sarah Ferguson has shared a moving message to mark the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, recalling her own memories of being in New York on that tragic day.

Posting on Instagram alongside a photo of the memorial light display, the mother of two reflected, “Today, we pause to remember the lives lost and forever changed on September 11th, 2001.

I was in New York at the time, and like so many, I will never forget the shock, the heartbreak, and the extraordinary courage I witnessed that day.”

She went on to honor the resilience and unity shown in the aftermath of the tragedy, writing, “Out of unimaginable tragedy came stories of kindness, unity, and resilience that continue to inspire us all.

My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost loved ones, the survivors, and the first responders whose bravery and selflessness remind us of the very best of humanity. We must never forget.”

The Duchess of York lived in the US for nearly a decade following her divorce from Prince Andrew, and her reflections offered a deeply personal perspective on an event that continues to shape history.

Replying to her Instagram tribute on the anniversary of 9/11, one follower recalled seeing her on Good Morning America promoting her new book when the tragic news first broke.

The comment sparked renewed attention on Sarah’s close bond with the country she once called home.

At a charity event in Palm Beach last year, she delivered an emotional speech, “I wanted to thank the American people for giving me back my life, always have a handkerchief, by the way, I get so emotional.

When I came in 1995... I don’t know how to thank you. You gave my children a life. I was divorced, from England, I went to live in America, and I got a job. And it’s all thanks to you.”