Prince Laurent introduces secret child to world after 25 years

Prince Laurent confirms he is father to Clement Vandenkerckhove

Prince Laurent of Belgium’s alleged secret child rumours have finally been put to rest.

A new documentary Clément, Son of… has disclosed the first photographs of the King’s younger brother alongside 25 year old Clement Vandenkerckhove, his son with 1980s pop singer Wendy Van Wanten.

In the film, Clement openly identifies himself as Laurent’s child and shares how he first reached out to the prince. “I heard a deep voice say, Hello, who am I speaking to?’ I said, It’s Clement.

The first thing he said was, And how are you? My heart was pounding. We talked for 40 minutes,” he recalled.

Following that initial phone call, father and son took a DNA test, which confirmed a 99.5 percent match. The documentary also unveiled their first public photo together both smiling in sunglasses, their resemblance striking.

Laurent later issued a statement, acknowledging him as his biological son, “With this announcement, I acknowledge that I am the biological father of Clement Vandenkerckhove. We have spoken openly and honestly about this in recent years.”

He has urged the public to treat his family revelation with sensitivity, stressing that it comes after “a sense of understanding and respect for those involved.”

In a statement, the 61 year old royal emphasized that the acknowledgment was made after “joint consultation.”

“I kindly request that you receive this information with the discretion that the nature of this intimate matter requires. I will not make any further statements or provide any further explanation on this matter,” he added.

Clement, born in 2000, arrived in the same year Laurent met his future wife, Claire Coombs now Princess Claire whom he married two years later.