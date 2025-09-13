King Charles tantalises Donald Trump with latest video

Buckingham Palace issues update on major event

US President Donald Trump is set to arrive in the UK for a second state visit on September 16.

Trump and first lady Melania will be hosted by the King and Queen at Windsor Castle. It will mark the first time the US president has met with King Charles since he officially became monarch.

King Charles III's office has excited the US president with latest royal kitchen video, featuring hundreds of meals.

The clip was shared on the royal family's official Instagram with update about the preparation to welcome Trump, who's making headlines for his 'peace initiatives' around the word.

The Palace wrote: "For the Royal Kitchens, a State Visit provides an opportunity to showcase the very best of British produce – harvested from the Royal Estates themselves wherever possible!"

It added: "Watch how the Royal chefs prepare hundreds of meals to be served during a State Visit…"

The statement continued: "Keep an eye on @TheRoyalFamily for more behind-scenes preparations or head to The Royal Family on YouTube for the full film."

The British monarch's main diplomatic job is reportedly now is to schmooze and dazzle world leaders like Trump at grand state occasions in the hope that they will look upon Britain favourably.

"Is there any leader anywhere in the world who has quite that same attraction to Donald Trump as the British monarch?" said historian and author Anthony Seldon, according to Reuters.

It is to mention here that the tour is unusual as US presidents serving a second term are not typically offered a state visit. Instead, they are invited for tea or lunch with the monarch, as was the case for George W Bush and Barack Obama.

Buckingham Palace originally announced that Mr and Mrs Trump had accepted an invitation from the King to pay a state visit to the UK from Wednesday 17 September to Friday 19 September.

But the trip has been moved, and slightly shortened, due to the president's schedule, so the Trumps will now arrive on the evening of 16 September and leave on 18 September.