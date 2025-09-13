Why French hospitals are preparing for war?

French hospitals prepare for war, citing ‘major engagement’ by 2026

The French government has directed its hospitals to prepare for a “major engagement” by March 2026. This is a precautionary measure to ensure the country’s health system can handle a large-scale conflict.

The government wants to make sure that in the event of a major war in Europe, French hospitals are ready to treat thousands of wounded soldiers. This would include not only French troops but also soldiers from allied countries.

According to a leaked letter first reported by the newspaper Le Canard enchainé, the directive from the Ministry of Health states that hospitals must be “ready for a potential major engagement” by March 2026.

The directive outlines several key actions:

The letter reportedly also says that France could be a “rare base for a large-scale conflict” and must be “ready to accommodate wounded French and foreign soldiers.”

The government says it is part of a broader plan to be ready for various crises, from epidemics to natural disasters and armed conflicts. They have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic that being unprepared can have serious consequences.

The directive outlines several key actions:

Hospitals should be ready to handle between 10,000 and 50,000 wounded soldiers over a period of 10 to 180 days.

The plan includes setting up medical centres near major transportation hubs like airports, ports, and train stations. These centres would help quickly sort patients and send foreign soldiers back to their home countries for treatment.

The directive suggests that all medical workers, regardless of their specialisation, could be mobilised to serve under the Military Health Service if needed.

The directive calls for healthcare workers to be trained and aware of the unique demands and “limitations in wartime.”

