Prince Harry's team makes surprising announcement

Prince Harry, who made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Friday, to support Ukrainians with life-changing injuries caused by the war, has announced to make big change in his strategy.
The Duke of Sussex wants to do everything possible to help the recovery of injured military personnel.
Now, Harry's Invictus Games Foundation has announced new plans, giving a thumbs up to the Duke during his visit to the country.
They also shared Harry's photos on their official Instagram account as the Duke, who's the patron, joined the Invictus Games Foundation team to meet Ukrainian veterans and families.
The Photos were captioned: "As part of our new strategy to focus where the need is great, we’re proud to announce:
-- Funding for adaptive equipment to widen access across Ukraine.
-- A Train-the-Trainer adaptive snow sports programme with AFPST & Ukrainian Action.
They statement ends: "Ukraine has been part of the Invictus community since 2017. Their resilience truly embodies the Invictus Spirit and we're proud to stand alongside them."
It comes amid reports that Harry has ended feud with his father King Charles and decided to reconcile with other senior royals after his reunion with the monarch.
King Charles and Prince William are not on same page over a personal issue?
Zara Tindall competes at Cornbury House Horse trials with family support
Prince William receives message of harmony from Harry amid brothers' rivalry
Before Ukraine, Prince Harry was in UK for four-day visit
Clarence House sets the scene for father son tea time
The Princess of Wales children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, recently went back to school after summer break
King Charles calls in specialists as Windsor gets security sweep before trump visit
Princess Kate mingled with sweet girls who were less than thrilled to be back to school