Prince Harry's team makes surprising announcement

Prince Harry, who made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Friday, to support Ukrainians with life-changing injuries caused by the war, has announced to make big change in his strategy.

The Duke of Sussex wants to do everything possible to help the recovery of injured military personnel.

Now, Harry's Invictus Games Foundation has announced new plans, giving a thumbs up to the Duke during his visit to the country.

They also shared Harry's photos on their official Instagram account as the Duke, who's the patron, joined the Invictus Games Foundation team to meet Ukrainian veterans and families.

The Photos were captioned: "As part of our new strategy to focus where the need is great, we’re proud to announce:

-- Funding for adaptive equipment to widen access across Ukraine.

-- A Train-the-Trainer adaptive snow sports programme with AFPST & Ukrainian Action.

They statement ends: "Ukraine has been part of the Invictus community since 2017. Their resilience truly embodies the Invictus Spirit and we're proud to stand alongside them."

It comes amid reports that Harry has ended feud with his father King Charles and decided to reconcile with other senior royals after his reunion with the monarch.