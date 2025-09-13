Meghan Markle continues to inspire Royal household

Seems like royal palace still admires some of Meghan Markle’s traditions.
A recent behind-the-scenes video released by King Charles' office has caught the attention of royal enthusiasts and foodies alike.
The nine-minute clip showcases the extensive preparations for a state visit, specifically the French state visit at Windsor Castle in July.
One small detail in the video has sparked interest among viewers: a cocktail garnished with dried flower petals, reminiscent of the Duchess's signature edible flower sprinkles.
The cocktail, named L’entente, is a unique blend of British gin, lemon curd, and French pastis, finished with dried French cornflowers and English roses.
The floral garnish bears a striking resemblance to the edible flower sprinkles sold through Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever. While the similarity is likely a coincidence, flower sprinkles have become closely tied to Meghan's brand.
Meghan's As Ever brand has made flower sprinkles one of its signature products, selling for $15 a tin. In an interview at the TIME100 Summit, Markle expressed her surprise at the popularity of flower sprinkles.
"The obsession that has come with flower sprinkles, I was not expecting," she said. "It speaks to the tiny moments of joy that are so effortless and just create a little bit of magic that we're all craving in our everyday."
