Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet set to make permanent move to UK?

Prince Harry is reportedly considering to send his two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to school in the UK after receiving a nod of approval from King Charles III.

The Duke of Sussex is said to be persuading his wife Meghan Markle to consider a new educational path for their children, exploring the possibility of enrolling their little ones in a prestigious UK school.

Royal commentator Richard Eden, citing the Duke's pal, reveals, "I can tell you that Harry wants to educate the children here in the UK."

In his piece for Eden Confidential in the Daily Mail, the expert wrote: "Harry feels his children are missing out on the extensive family network that their niece and nephews are enjoying."

It is worth mentioning here that Prince William and Kate Middleton's children - Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 - currently attend the same public school, £32,000-per-year Lambrook in Berkshire.

The Duke's pal told Eden, "Harry wants his children to have the very best education. He has retained his closest friendship group of confidants from his days at school at Ludgrove and Eton. He wants that for his own children."

Harry may, however, have a challenge selling his plan to his wife, Meghan, who is said to consider sending children to boarding school ‘barbaric’.

Harry's pal admits: "There is still some negotiation for Harry to have with Meghan. The King, however, is delighted."

Archie is only six years old and Lilibet is four, so they are unlikely to be sent to boarding school across the Atlantic any time soon.

It emerges after Harry and King Charles III's iconic meeting at Clarence House on September 9. The emotional reunion between the father and so potentially marks a step towards reconciliation in the near future.