Why Harry and King Charles chose Clarence House over Buckingham

The real reasons Harry didn’t meet Charles at the Palace

Royal watchers were glued to their screens this week as Prince Harry finally reunited with his father, King Charles, after 19 months apart.

On Wednesday evening, the Duke of Sussex was spotted pulling up to Clarence House, slipping inside for what palace sources later confirmed was a “private tea” with the King.

The meeting lasted just under an hour before Harry departed for another engagement.

But one detail left many asking question that why Clarence House, and not Buckingham Palace. The answer lies in the very different roles the two residences play.

Clarence House, the home Charles shares with Queen Camilla, serves as a more personal, private space for the couple far removed from the ceremonial weight and bustling officialdom of Buckingham Palace, often described as the “administrative headquarters of the Monarch.”

Choosing Clarence allowed father and son to meet in a calmer, more intimate setting, away from the trappings of duty and formality.

The reunion carries added poignancy, marking Harry’s first in-person visit with his father since February of last year, when he briefly returned following the King’s cancer diagnosis.

Another factor behind the choice of venue is a practical one, King Charles has not yet taken up full-time residence at Buckingham Palace.

The royal landmark is still mid renovation, with works expected to continue until 2027, according to the Sovereign Grant report.

And while it may be iconic, a building site hardly offers the discretion or atmosphere suited to such a delicate family moment.

Clarence House, by contrast, is steeped in both comfort and history. More than just a residence, it has been a deeply personal home for Charles since long before he became King.

HELLO!’s Homes Editor Rachel Avery notes that the property was passed down from the Queen Mother, making it a place of immense sentimental value. The King has even spoken fondly of his childhood days there, recalling warm family memories within its walls.

For a reunion layered with both emotion and significance, Clarence House offered not only privacy but also a sense of continuity.