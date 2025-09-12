Princess Kate gracefully handles kids dreading going back to school

Princess Kate stops to chat with schoolchildren during her latest engagement

George, Charlotte, and Louis are officially back in class after a packed summer, and their mom Princess Kate knows all too well what it’s like convincing kids to get excited about school again.

On Thursday, September 11, the Princess of Wales, 43, stopped to chat with young students as she left Sudbury Silk Mills in Sudbury, Suffolk.

Kate greeted them warmly: “Nice to meet you. What school have you come from? Thank you for waiting. I saw you when I came in, and I wanted to say hello, because you have been waiting very patiently, I gather, have you?”

The girls revealed they were in Year 5 and Year 6, which puts them around the same grade as Princess Charlotte.

Kate then asked, “Thank you for coming to say hi. Is it nice being back at school?” When the pupils replied, “No,” she exclaimed, “No!” prompting laughter.

“That must have meant you had a really good holiday,” she suggested sweetly. “Kind of,” one student answered, and Kate echoed, “Kind of,” before greeting others in the crowd.

Kate and Prince William’s own children — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 — also returned to school last week after the family’s traditional summer break.