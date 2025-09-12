King Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate gear up to host the Trumps

Windsor scoured as Trump prepares for royal welcome

Windsor Castle is under intense security scrutiny as specialist police units sweep the royal grounds and surrounding area ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s State Visit next week.

On Friday, officers accompanied by detection dogs were spotted checking everything from street furniture to public bins near the castle, part of a meticulous operation to ensure the site is fully secured before the high-profile arrival.

The two day visit will see President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump formally welcomed by King Charles and Queen Camilla, alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The couple will join the royals for a series of engagements, with an overnight stay at Windsor Castle marking the centrepiece of the trip.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that enhanced security measures are underway and that further search operations will continue in the coming days as preparations reach their final stage.

Sergeant Amber Timmis, a police search adviser with Thames Valley Police, offered rare insight into the sweeping security operation underway at Windsor Castle ahead of President Donald Trump’s State Visit next week.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, she emphasised the force’s experience in safeguarding royal residences, “Being in Thames Valley Police, we've got lots of people that live here of a royal variety, so just making sure that everyone is safe is something we do quite often. We’re very used to it, very adept in that, and very experienced.”

Pressed on whether recent U.S. security incidents had influenced their approach, Sergeant Timmis was firm, “We do what we do.

We already have a clear strategy and a clear message from our side of things.” She declined to comment on the role of other agencies involved in the operation.

Meanwhile, anticipation is building on the streets of Windsor and London, where the Stop Trump Coalition has confirmed plans for mass demonstrations during the two day visit.

Police have ramped up preparations accordingly, with specialist officers and detection dogs already combing the castle grounds and nearby streets.

On Wednesday morning, the state visit will open with a carefully choreographed display of pageantry at Windsor Castle.

The East Lawn will then become the stage for a spectacular show of military strength and unity.

The Red Arrows will take to the skies in formation alongside British and American F-35 fighter jets, underscoring the close defence ties between the two nations.