Princess Anne's dashing headpiece sends royal watchers into frenzy

Princess Anne's show stopping hat earns place in royal style history

Princess Anne has long mastered the art of timeless dressing, blending tradition with a touch of modern edge.

Known for her classic silhouettes, bold colour choices, and frequent nods to Scotland through tartan prints, the Princess Royal is rarely without one of her impeccably tailored coat dresses and trademark gloves.

She’s also famously thrifty with her wardrobe, recycling pieces more than almost anyone else in the royal family.

During her visit to Northern Ireland, she attended a garden party at Hillsborough Castle, where she met guests honoured for their public service, including 106-year-old veteran Norman Irwin, recognised for decades of voluntary work in Coleraine.

While her trademark dedication to duty won admiration as always, it was her head-turning feathered hat that truly set tongues wagging.

When the royal family shared photographs from the day on Instagram, fans were quick to flood the comments not just to praise Anne’s tireless work ethic, but to marvel at the magnificent headpiece that proved the Princess Royal still knows how to deliver a fashion surprise.

“That hat!!!! So chic. And God bless that gentleman who has lived such a full life,” one follower wrote, referencing Norman Irwin, who received the British Empire Medal from Anne during the Hillsborough Castle garden party.

Another added, “The Princess Royal looks much younger than three-quarters of a century! Very dashing hat.”

A third went even further, declaring: “Princess Anne’s hat really is over the top. It’s one of the best hats in royal history.”

Anne was forced to cancel two engagements in Northern Ireland on Wednesday due to technical problems with the aircraft she was due to travel in.