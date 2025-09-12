Princess Beatrice husband makes bombshell announcement

Princess Beatrice's husband makes bombshell announcement

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi left fans in awe with latest announcement.

Prince Andrew's eldest son-in-law announced his company’s new venture by offering a look at the private jet’s luxury interiors inspired by the 'golden age'.

The Italian businessman, 41, shared a glimpse at the interiors of his latest venture, attracting massive praise and likes from social media users.

Edoardo, who's architect and interior designer, revealed he was branching out into the world of luxury aviation, showing off his creation, which he deemed to be an ode to the "golden age of aviation".

Posting a snapshot of the jet’s cabin on his company Banda Volare’s Instagram page, he explained in a lengthy caption that he was "recalling the glamour of 1950s and 1960s airliners" with his latest designs.

The father of three also announced his future plans of expanding his company into designing interiors for private jets, with a look inside what appeared to be his first project, the G550 cabin.⁠

Alongside an image of a beautifully curated cabin featuring creams and a light brown wooden interior, he wrote: "Our journey into the world of bespoke interiors for jets and yachts begins here."

Edoardo’s company earned its stripes for its luxury residential projects worldwide and appears to be looking for success in aviation under a new arm, Banda Volare.

As per the caption: "The design takes inspiration from the golden age of aviation, recalling the glamour of 1950s and 1960s airliners while discreetly integrating contemporary technology, a reflection of that era’s artistry and elegance, reimagined for today’s journeys".