Selena Gomez’s childhood co-star spills the beans on meeting Benny Blanco

David Henrie sheds light on getting to know Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and David Henrie go a long time back and they continue to stay friends as they get older.

The 36-year-old actor who shared the screen with Gomez, 33, on Wizards of Waverly Place, recalled meeting her fiancé Benny Blanco on a double date with their respective partners.

Henrie, who now stars in The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, told People Magazine that he joined the music producer and the Fetish hitmaker, with his wife Maria Cahill, for dinner.

"We went on a double date not too long ago and with her and Benny, and that was fun. There was wine. There was good wine. Benny knows his wine, and he knows food, and we had a great time," said Henrie.

Speaking of his opinion on his friend’s fiancé, Henrie said, "it was great to get to know him."

He also told the outlet that him and his wife shared a lot of advices for the couple’s upcoming wedding and they “definitely want to be there” as he is “really hoping we can make it” despite his often-booked schedule.

“Yeah, they talked about our wedding experience, and then they've talked about just the process a bit," he noted. “Because [there’s] so many different ways to go with a wedding these days, and so much that goes into it that [you’ve] got to know what you want.”

Gomez and Blanco are reportedly set to tie the knot at the end of September.