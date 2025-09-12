King Charles receives delightful message from Prince Harry

Prince Harry has delighted his father King Charles with his admirable move after face-to-face meeting with the monarch in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex paid whole respect to his dad's former aide, warmly embracing the monarch's former press secretary Colleen Harris, who's serving now as a trustee of the King’s Charitable Fund.

Harry sent a subtle nod to his father with his gesture his final UK engagement before leaving for Ukraine, seemingly ensuring him to obey his instructions and advice for better understanding in the future.

The two shared an extended hug while guests and photographers looked on. In the viral photos from rom the Diana Awards event, the Duke is seen leaning in with a broad smile. On the other hand, Harris beamed and wrapped her arms around him.

The two shared an extended hug while guests and photographers looked on. Ms Harris reportedly joined Charles’s office in 1998 as Deputy Press Secretary and was promoted to Press Secretary in 2000.

Harris resigned from the post in 2003. She has since remained active in charitable work and continues to serve as a trustee of the King’s Charitable Fund.

Thursday's encounter came at an event highlighting The Diana Award, an organisation honouring the legacy of Prince William and Harry's late mother and supporting young people in social action and mental health projects.

Harry and King Charles III's reunion seems to be a major step to strengthen their relationship in the future, with the Duke expressing pleasure after meeting.