Princess Kate's brother shares never-before-seen wedding photos

Prine William, Princess Kate, and their kids were among the limited guests at Jame's wedding

Kate Middleton’s brother James is marking a very emotional milestone.

On Thursday, September 11, the younger brother of the Princess of Wales shared an Instagram tribute in honour of his fourth wedding anniversary with wife Alizée Thevenet — a French financier and daughter of a late diplomat.

Set to Ocie Ellio’s love ballad Be Around, the post featured photographs of James and Alizée on their wedding day in 2021. The first picture showed the then-newlyweds emerging hand-in-hand from their venue in France, while the second slide showed them enjoying a beach sunset as they strolled along the shore, still in their wedding clothes.

“Happy Anniversary my darling Alizée - Je t’aime de plus en plus chaque jour,” the caption read, with the French part translating to, “I love you more and more every day.”

James and Alizée secretly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Chateau Leoube vineyard in 2021 after delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There were around 50 guests in attendance, including Princess Kate, Prince William, and their three children.

The couple first crossed paths in the summer of 2018 at South Kensington Club in Chelsea.

They welcomed their first and only child, son Inigo, in 2023.