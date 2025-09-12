Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole plays coy about Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole broke up a year before he started dating Taylor Swift

Kayla Nicole has steered clear from directly addressing anything remotely related to her ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce, and his now-fiancée Taylor Swift.

The 33-year-old sportscaster has often subtly referred to her former relationship, but when asked about his recent engagement, she refused to comment.

Nicole attended a red-carpet event at New York Fashion Week arranged by Champion and Sports Illustrated, where she was asked if she had a “comment about Travis’ engagement.”

“Oh, no, no, no,” the media personality told Daily Mail reporter, adding, “But I’m really happy to be here at Champion, though! This is a dope party.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 33, and Nicole had an on again off again relationship from 2017 to 2022.

While Kelce moved on with the pop superstar in 2023, Nicole told the outlet that she is “living in my little single season.”

However, she did share what she will be looking for when she starts to date again, noting, “I love an honest man, a man of really great character,” who can also “have fun” and be “spontaneous.” She added that she likes men who have a “great relationship with their family” and “really good girlfriends.”