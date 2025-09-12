Meghan Markle joins UK officials to protect Prince Harry

Meghan Markle joins UK officials for sake of Prince Harry's safety

Meghan Markle and UK officials reached an agreement to protect Prince Harry in a rare move.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex made a surprise visit to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, in order to show his support to wounded, sick and injured armed forces members.

Following his successful UK trip, Harry, with his Invictus Games Foundation team, continued his mission to uplift veterans in a war-hit country.

According to the Guardian, he made a big confession that he first took permission from his wife, Meghan and the UK government before accepting the invitation.

Harry said, "I had to check with my wife [Meghan Markle] and the British government to make sure it was OK. Then the official invitation came."

Moreover, the former working royal opened up about the importance of helping in the process of recovery during the challenging times the country is facing.

He added, "We can continue to humanise the people involved in this war and what they are going through. We have to keep it in the forefront of people’s minds."

Harry hopes that his trip "will help to bring it home to people because it’s easy to become desensitised to what has been going on."

It is important to mention that Harry visited Ukraine after performing a series of engagements in the UK and a much-awaited meeting with his father, King Charles.