Whoopi Goldberg shares rare insight into her bond with Bruce Willis

Whoopi Goldberg has recently made rare comment on her bond with Bruce Willis while speaking to his wife Emma Heming Willis.

The Ghost actress talked about Emma’s new book on caregiving, The Unexpected Journey during an appearance on The View on September 10.

Whoopi revealed that Bruce played a substantial role in her success as she praised the Die Hard actor in front of his wife on the show.

“Your husband was one of the really great guys, one of the first people I ever met when I got famous, and he guided me along quite well. I'm glad he's got you,” said the 69-year-old.

Whoopi told Emma that she’s glad that the model wrote a book about caregiving as she believed that it would “help anyone” going through the same circumstances.

“You need to take a look at this book, because you might find that you're going through something. Maybe don't wait until you need it. Maybe get it now,” pointed out the Sister Act actress.

For the unversed, Whoopi guest-starred in a season two of Bruce’ hit TV series Moonlighting. Two years later, she and actor starred in Robert Altman’s movie, The Player.

Earlier speaking to PEOPLE, Bruce’s wife reflected on their enduring love story after 16 years of marriage and two daughters.

“It has meant so much to be able to meet him where he's at, to enjoy this time with him,” she told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Emma added, “Bruce is very present in his body, and there is something so lovely and wonderful about that.

“He's not thinking about what happened yesterday or what's happening in the future. He is very grounded in today,” noted the author and model.