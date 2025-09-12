Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz take romance to new heights

Harry Styles' romance rumours with Zoe Kravitz continue to soar to new heights with the pair’s latest outing together.

The former One Direction star and the Blink Twice director appeared to have jetted off on a romantic getaway, far from the limelight as their names continued to make buzz across the internet.

On Thursday, September, 18, the two were seen heading out of the New York City’s JFK airport together.

While both tried to keep their appearance low-key with casual looks, fans couldn’t help but recognize them at the crowded public place.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker opted to wear a white button up and classic pair of denim jeans.

He accessorised his look with a pair of shades and purple cap all while sporting a blue sweater on his shoulders.

Kravitz, 36 on the other hand, wore an all-black ensemble featuring a warm sweater and dark pants.

Twinning with her new love interest, she rocked a pair of dark shades and wore her signature braids pulled back with a headband.

Harry, 31, first sparked dating rumours with the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet in late August after they were spotted taking a stroll in Rome.

Earlier this month, a source confirmed their budding romance, saying, "It’s so hard to date as a celebrity… Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t serious."

While Harry and Zoe fueled the rumours with several outings together, their latest sighting at the airport, taking a flight together, seemed to signal a new level in their relationship.