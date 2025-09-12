Google Maps outage affected mobile users worldwide

Google Maps suffered a major outage that primarily affected users and prevented the service from fully loading its map or providing directions.

The company began a rigorous investigation into the cause as over 4000 reports were filed on Downdetector since the outage started.

Investigations have been continuing, and the company has been navigating the issue with the Maps SDK and Navigation SDK at 3:34 PM ET.

The Android and iOS versions of Google Maps were unable to fully load a map, which consequently caused issues in displaying content.

Applications showed that Google Maps was unable to reach the server, and whenever an outage occurred it did not affect the web version of the navigation service.

It has been observed that at the peak of the outage, both the Android and iOS versions of Google Map were unable to load a map and provide accurate directions.

The issue has been resolved, and the actual cause of this incident will be published once the company completes its internal investigation.

A case was reported where apps displayed an error message stating that Google Maps could not reach the server.

However, the outage did not extend to the web version of the navigation service, which continued to function normally.

Google’s dashboard update says that work is underway by its engineering teams and is seeing indications of recovery.

Google has provided a description of the issue and stated that it will provide a comprehensive analysis once its internal investigation is fully completed.

In June, Google’s last major outage occurred, and it was significantly concentrated in the Company’s Google Cloud service.

The outage impacted various clients who use Google Cloud and affected everything from Spotify to Snapchat for multiple hours.