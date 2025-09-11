King Charles faces new challenge after Donald Trump last-minute change

The British royal family is said to be facing a new challenge after US President Donald Trump's last-minute visit change.

King Charles III's office has has confirmed a change to the dates of Trump’s State Visit next week.

Buckingham Palace outlined in its official statement in July that President Trump’s trip to the UK would take place from Wednesday, September 17th - Friday, September 19th.

However, the Palace confirmed on Wednesday that the dates of the State Visit have been moved to Tuesday, 16th - Thursday, 18th.

Now, the the tour begins on the same day that members of the royal family will attend the Duchess of Kent’s funeral.

The Duchess of Kent breathed her last at Kensington Palace last Thursday evening, surrounded by her family.

On Saturday, the Palace confirmed the key details about the Duchess of Kent’s funeral, which will take place at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday, 16th of September at 2pm.

The Duchess of Kent’s coffin will rest in the private chapel at Kensington Palace ahead of the funeral.

The President of the US and First Lady Melania Trump will spend three days in the UK and carry out multiple engagements with members of the Royal Family.

Trump will become the first elected leader in modern times to enjoy two UK state visits, having previously been hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.

However, the visit will exclude some traditional state visit elements such as a stay at Buckingham Palace or a ceremonial carriage procession along the Mall.