Katie Price and her family hit shock new milestones

Katie Price and her family are celebrating shock new milestones, with Princess Andre opening up about the future of her hit show, Junior hinting at his own big plans, and Katie preparing for a bombshell single.

Princess is the daughter of famous celebrities Katie Price and singer Peter Andre, has been winning praise for her tell-all-series, The Princess Diaries which delves into her childhood trauma living with her mother as well as her journey to embracing newfound freedom. Fans have enjoyed the raw insight into her personal life.

Speaking on the red carpet at National Television Awards, the 17-year-old reflected on the show's success and addressed the possibility of a second season.

She said: 'I have had such an amazing feedback. I genuinely couldn't be more grateful.'

When asked about a follow-up series, she admitted: 'I don't even know if there is a next series.'

Meanwhile, her elder brother, Junior, 20, also hinted to fans that he's preparing for major success of his own.

Princess Andre's rise comes as her mother, Katie Price, gears up for a music comeback. Katie's previous singles, I Got U (2017) and Hurricane (2019) enjoyed a surprise resurgence in popularity, reaching number three and number six on iTunes, respectively.

Recently, Katie announced she was back in the studio working on a new single with producer Rick Live. Sharing a behind-the-scenes moment, she captioned the picture: 'Back in the studio, just record my new single.'

The exciting family milestone come shortly after Katie revealed a troubling health update.

The TV personality disclosed she may once again be facing leiomyosarcoma (LMS) again after discovering a lump in her finger, 23 years after her first diagnosis.