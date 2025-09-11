Selena Gomez spills key tip to develop strong work ethic

Selena Gomez has recently opened up about a piece of advice that shaped her work ethic.

The Emilia Perez actress spilled key secret to being successful at work during an appearance on latest episode of Good Hang With Amy Poehler podcast on September 9.

“My grandpa used to say, 'If you are on time, you're already late,’” said the 33-year-old.

Selena noted that she would get to places 3 minutes before or her team would trick her to show up so early.

However, the Only Murders in the Building actress revealed, “I like to be prepared, and to say hi and not be rushed.”

“The feeling of being rushed is very stressful,” added the singer and actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Selena talked about her OMITB costars Martin Short and Steve Martin who also showed up on set with their professionalism.

“They've been working for so long, and if I'm tired and they're not, sometimes, I'm like 'Whoa, OK. I can do this,’” mentioned the former Disney star.

Selena praised her costars, saying she’s “lucky” to work with people who “value punctuality”.

“I think it's disrespectful… I would feel like a puppy dog with my tail in between my legs the whole day at work if I made the crew wait even 30 minutes. I'd be like so sorry,” stated the songstress.

Meanwhile, Selena told W Magazine that pet peeve is “people who are late” earlier in January.