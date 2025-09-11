Kensington Palace shares update on Princess Kate after Harry's meeting

Kate Middleton fueled speculation of her and Prince Harry's reunion in London with her latest move after the Duke's meeting with King Charles at Clearance House.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram Story shared the future queen's latest picture amid reports of her reunion with her brother-in-law, whom she once enjoyed strong bond.

The latest update on Kate's celebration comes amid reports that William's wife is working on rebuilding the royal family, with a focus on bringing Prince Harry back into the fold.

The mother-of-three appeared in good spirits as she celebrated British creativity and craftsmanship, apparently enjoying reports of her secret meeting with the Duke.

King Charles' beloved daughter-in-law's mission is driven by a sense of urgency due to King Charles's declining health.

She's reportedly been in secret talks with William's younger brother, aiming to mend the rift between the two royals.

On the other hand, Kate prepares to celebrate her 43rd birthday, finding new perspective on life after her own health challenges.

Earlier, it was reported that Meghan had Warned Harry against meeting Kate.

Princess Catherine is passionate about the British textiles industry and has a personal connection to the sector, as her paternal ancestors owned the woolen manufacturer and merchant William Lupton & Co, based in Leeds.