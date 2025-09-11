Princess Anne's massive wealth exposed amid Harry's emotional reunion with Charles

Princess Anne's hidden fortune is exposed amid Prince Harry's reunion with his father King Charles.

Princess, sister of His Majesty, continues to hold a significant position in the monarchy, admired for her hardworking persona and non- nonsense attitude.

Despite her reputation for frugality and her love for horses and equestrian life, it has been revealed that the Princess has quietly amassed a vast fortune.

A new Channel 5 documentary exploring the wealth of the Royal Family ranks Princess Anne as the fifth richest royal.

The filmmakers complied a list of the 10 wealthiest members, ranging from Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, to King Charles himself.

The documentary narrator referred to Anne-the only daughter of late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, as the 'notoriously thrifty princess.'

Charlotte Griffiths, editor of the Mail added: 'Princess Anne really works hard, but she's completely frugal and does not spend money on shopping trips.

Anne began her royal duties at the age of 21 and has continued to dedicate herself to public service since ever.

She was gifted the 730-acre Gatcombe Park estate, now valued at an eye-watering £6 million, and is believed to own a jewellery collection worth millions.

Altogether, the filmmakers estimate her current net worth at around £12 million.

This fortune revelation comes at the same time her nephew, Prince Harry reunited with his estranged father, King Charles.

However, Harry missed the chance to meet his aunt, the Duchess of Edinburgh, who had already departed before his arrival.

The father and son last saw each other in February 2024, shortly after the King disclosed his cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex is currently on his four-day visit to the UK, where began by honouring his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and alter attended the WellChild Awards.